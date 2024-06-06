AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading 0.4% Higher

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.13). Approximately 710,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 682,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.11).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.08.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

