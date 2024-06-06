Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Jos Sclater Buys 11 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.34) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($190.69).
Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Jos Sclater bought 14 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,090 ($13.97) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($195.52).
Avon Protection Trading Down 0.6 %
LON AVON traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,320 ($16.91). 91,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £396 million, a P/E ratio of -3,088.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,018.22.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVON. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
