Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00011969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $70.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,293.85 or 1.00004393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00108024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,617,179 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,609,169.68218142 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.48287722 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $90,623,218.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

