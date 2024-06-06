Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.16

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 534520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AZUL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Azul Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

