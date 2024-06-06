Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 6,516,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 38,990,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.