Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4602 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

BPHLY stock opened at C$41.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.32. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of C$33.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.51.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

