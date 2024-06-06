Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4602 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
BPHLY stock opened at C$41.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.32. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of C$33.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.51.
