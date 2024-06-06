Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 262.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,536,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,019. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

