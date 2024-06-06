Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

