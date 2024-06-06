BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 1.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.05 ($23.97) and last traded at €22.30 ($24.24). 25,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($24.57).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.22. The company has a market cap of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.