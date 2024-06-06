Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 280,583 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 621,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,035. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.97 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

