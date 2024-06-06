Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $17.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,395.61. The stock had a trading volume of 821,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $646.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $787.51 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

