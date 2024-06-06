Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 1,678,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

