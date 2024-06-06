Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 404,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alphabet by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,851,000 after acquiring an additional 430,174 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 273,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $32,177,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,652,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,924. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

