Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 2,427,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

