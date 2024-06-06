Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,243,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.