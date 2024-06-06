Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $653.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,234. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $610.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.55. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

