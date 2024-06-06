Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases Shares of 131,546 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

MGM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 810,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

