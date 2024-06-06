Belrium (BEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000914 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

