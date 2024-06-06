Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 8,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 246,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

