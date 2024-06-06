BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 4.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 21,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.