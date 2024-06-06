Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 481,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 331,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Stories

