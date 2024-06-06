Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 481,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 331,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Beyond Air
Beyond Air Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.