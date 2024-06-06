Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Price Up 3%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.10 and last traded at $288.40. 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

