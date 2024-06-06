BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
BioLineRx Price Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
