Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Up 2.6%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 96,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Bioxytran Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.74.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

