Bitcoin Price Reaches $70,161.58 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,382.77 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $70,161.58 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.48 or 0.00699074 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00059628 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00089461 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,708,350 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
