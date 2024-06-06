Bitcoin Price Tops $71,079.60 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,400.84 billion and approximately $26.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $71,079.60 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.67 or 0.00694526 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00060274 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00089286 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,708,090 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
