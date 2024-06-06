Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 164,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 99,631 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 299,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. 2,611,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

