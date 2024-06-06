Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $26,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Block by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 7,808,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.