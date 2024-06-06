Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile
The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.
