BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $170.10 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $143.69 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.