BMO Capital Markets Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

