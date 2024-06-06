BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $698.17 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $698.17 or 0.00981104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 17% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $103.04 billion and $3.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,873 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,972.30552083. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

