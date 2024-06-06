Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.35 and last traded at $187.84. Approximately 1,280,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,881,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

