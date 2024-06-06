Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.7% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.47 and last traded at $185.79. 2,660,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,936,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $204.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 220,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

