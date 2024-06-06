Bollard Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masco by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

MAS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 1,115,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

