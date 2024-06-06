Bollard Group LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 704,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,580,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.