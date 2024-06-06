Bollard Group LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,502.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 165,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,493. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.