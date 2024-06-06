Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 2,421,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,073. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

