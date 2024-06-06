Bollard Group LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

KMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.00. 1,791,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

