Bollard Group LLC Sells 7,005 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

