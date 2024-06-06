Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after acquiring an additional 274,876 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

