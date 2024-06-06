Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $577.0 million-$581.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.0 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Braze stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2,209,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

