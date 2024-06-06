Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.76 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

