Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329,195 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

