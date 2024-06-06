Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,347 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,399,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,861. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

