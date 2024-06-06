Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,413.09 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $776.38 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $654.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,226.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 245,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

