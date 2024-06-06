Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,388.24 and last traded at $1,404.79. Approximately 585,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,780,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.31. The stock has a market cap of $651.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

