Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $38.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

