Brokerages Set Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target at $8.50

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

SHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

