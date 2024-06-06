Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$67.74

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE BNS opened at C$64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

